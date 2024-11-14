A Nigerian man who travelled abroad and never came home for 15 years has finally reunited with his family

As the man's transport got into his family's compound, people jubilated to welcome him and his family

Many people who watched the man's reunion video spoke about how they were yet to see their abroad-based relatives

A Nigerian lady has shared the moment his uncle returned from abroad after he stayed there for 15 years.

As the man's taxi approached his family compound in the village, many people thronged out to welcome him.

The man hugged his family members as he returned home. Photo source: @mercyunique6

Cute family reunion

Immediately he came down from the car, his sisters and family members struggled to high the long-seen uncle.

The man brought his family and many bags from abroad. It was a mini party at his family's compound. @mercyunique6 shared his video.

Adadioramma_chi said:

"My uncle now don pass 25 years he never come back,he no dey send anything,his three siblings die he no come."

Tuff Seed said:

"Because u marry u ignore ur family can u see what we talking about pure happiness."

ciho said:

"So after 15 years na transport carry am come back,make una find business 4 9ja give am."

Sophia98 said:

"God please I want to hug my brothers like this on Xmas ,14 years no be child play."

Eva said:

"Omo at the end of the day, family is all we've got."

Dr ozabor famous said:

"It is sad that people are talking of making it, than the joy of reunion. shows how dead mosts emotion is. money nor be everything! the joy here is contagious. congratulations!"

kellybrown said:

"My Igbo people and traditions, He went straight to his late Dad's grave to greet him..chai."

dums baby said:

"So if person won enter town immediately to see his family na bad thing,must he stay in lag to buy car before going to see his people."

Another man reunited with family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a man returned home to reunite with his family after staying away for eight years.

When his family saw him, they celebrated his return with joy and fun. The family threw a mini party to receive the young man

