A Nigerian lady has publicly gushed over the goodness and lovely nature of her fiance whom she referred to as "my Olalekan"

The lady named Obisesan Abisola boasted that she knows everything about her present man including his password and transfer pin

Abisola said she left her ex-boyfriend because he is a liar and a cheat, saying that her present man, Olalekan was specially made for her by God

According to her, before she met Olalekan, she was in a complicated relationship with another man whom she said she served breakfast.

She revealed that when she met her lovely man, she severed her relationship with her ex.

Abisola says she knows she has met her husband in Olalekan. Photo credit: Luis Alvarez and Jordi Salas

Source: Getty Images

I know everything about my fiance

She said in an interview with LegitTV:

"The first time I saw him, I knew he is my husband. I know his password, I go through his phone, I go through everything. I was in a relationship before I met him. Although the relationship was shaking, it was a complicated relationship. You understand, so when I met him, I have to just break up finally."

Asked if she trusts her present man, Abisola said:

"My Olalekan, I trust him. I know his movement, I know everything about him, I know his ATM password. I know everything about him, I know his transfer password, I know his transfer code."

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Legit.ng