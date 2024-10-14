A Nigerian lady has shared her hilarious encounter with a man who had promised he would spoil her

She was not impressed that he sent her N1k with N100 charges and laughed at his effort on social media

She also released her chat with the admirer and sparked mixed reactions among netizens on the net

A Nigerian lady, @itzmeprechy, has laughed at her admirer after he sent her N1k.

@itzmeprechy, who hails from Akwa Ibom, said the man had promised to spoil her, raising her expectations.

@itzmeprechy shamed the man in a TikTok post, adding that he even added N100 for charges. She wrote:

"POV: I want to spoil you don finally send me 1k.

"He added N100 for charges."

She released her chats with the man, showing how he requested her account details before sending the sum she considered meagre.

People criticised the young lady

bigtimi45 said:

"But you beg him for money na and he send what he have."

DRIP HOUZE 🛍👕 said:

"1kpa wey he suppose use do data e go dey send am entitled woman."

Big bag said:

"Una no fit give,person go still sacrifice for una,u carry am do POV."

Éwïng😮‍💨🌴 said:

"I send u money u Dey use me do trend send am back."

Harkinkunmie said:

"Lol 😂 brotherhood is proud of him he’s like me."

Ace_vìbèz27$ said:

"Una too Dey ungrateful send guy that 1k he go still Dey appreciate you to tomorrow."

ØP帝DÊGÊN said:

"You guys are not looking at the facts she has over 800k😹 and guy still send her 1k you know if na him last card?"

