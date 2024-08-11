A Nigerian lady is not happy that her boyfriend sent her N1 million and their conversation is trending online

In a Whatsapp voice note, the lady told her man that since they met, she has not received up to N400,000 from him

She said the N1 million sent to her by the man was not money, as she wanted N2.5 million to buy an iPhone

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A lady is extremely angry that her boyfriend failed to send her enough money to buy an iPhone.

The lady sent her boyfriend a scathing voice note on WhatsApp, and their conversation is trending online.

The lady said her boyfriend sent her N1 million instead of N2.5 million. Photo credit: Getty Images/Jabcobwackehausen and Tim Roberts. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

The Whatsapp conversation between the two lovers was shared on Instagram by @Instablog9ja and the lady could be heard sounding angry.

According tot he lady, since she met the man, she has not received a cash gift of up to N400,000 from him.

She needed N2.5 million to buy an iPhone

The lady wanted N2.5 million to be able to buy an iPhone but her man complained of lack of money and sent her N1 million.

This did not go down well with the lady who told her man that the N1 million was not money.

The man in question said:

"My girlfriend asked me to give her money to buy iPhone 15 and I sent her N1 million. She got angry and started ranting. She said the phone is N2.5 million and that the N1 million I gave her is not enough. She said I'm acting as if I killed lion because of ordinary N1 million."

See the conversation below:

Reactions to boyfriend-girlfriend face-off

@iamkingdinero1 said:

"No let them lie give you, RELATIONSHIP don expensive pass hoook up."

@peaceof_mind_001 said:

"Well deserved. As you no wan get sense Dey give chance for entitlement."

@kennedyosondu said:

"Please Whatever you do in life kindly avoid entitled people."

@glam_bylara said:

"Relationship is now expensive oooo."

@baddest_dy said

"Return the 1m my love…You deserve better."

@jsp_official_ said:

"I'll rather die alone than be around ungrateful and unfortunate human beings like these mgbekes."

Lady dumped by her man

A beautiful lady was thrown into tears after her boyfriend gave her a shorter end of the stick.

The lady said the man dated her for 20 years before dumping her in what people have described as bizarre.

She said her boyfriend is now set to get married to another lady who she has always been suspecting.

Source: Legit.ng