A Nigerian lady would be continuing her education in the United States after she secured a fully funded scholarship

Despite graduating with a second class lower in Nigeria, the young lady got the scholarship without Graduate Record Examinations (GRE)

Interestingly, she was not also required to provide her Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) score

A female graduate, Omokhefe Grace, has commenced her master's program at Georgia State University in the United States thanks to a fully funded scholarship she got.

Celebrating Grace's feat, Oludayo Sokunbi, an admission and scholarship consultant, said she graduated with a 2.2 from the University of Ibadan (UI).

According to Oludayo, Grace's result hampered her scholarship pursuit but she finally got one. He said she has been with him for four years.

He said Grace got the scholarship without submitting a Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or Graduate Record Examinations (GRE) or doing any interview.

He wrote:

"Omokhefe Grace @_omokhefe has been with me since 2020. She graduated from UI with a 2:2 in nutrition and that has affected her scholarship pursuit.

"Today, she in Georgia State University, USA 🇺🇸, fully-funded Msc scholarship after 4 years of CONSISTENCY.

"Degree: Msc Gerontology.

"No GRE, No TOEFL, NO Interview.

"What God cannot do does not what?"

See Oludayo Sokunbi's tweet below:

People celebrated Grace's US scholarship

@Abioduncecil said:

"Congratulations 🎉.

"I'm happy for her.

"What God cannot do does not exist."

@opeodedun said:

"I also graduated with 2:2 in Department of Biochemistry. My grade have really been concern that I won’t be able to get a fully funded scholarship."

@EdionweB said:

"I was there from the beginning. I’m so happy for her. Patience and consistency is a virtue. Congratulations my Edo sis."

@YourlostBF said:

"Congratulations to her.

"Is she single? Jsyk I do long distance relationship 😊."

@SundayS59394381 said:

"If no be bad government why person go dey happy to go another man country."

@SoulzWorld said:

"She's a darling. Always available during my wife's UK visa process. Such a great team member you've got. Congratulations to her."

