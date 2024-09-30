A Nigerian man in the diaspora has appreciated a white man for helping him when he arrived in the United Kingdom

According to the man, who claimed he hails from Lagos, the white man named Sonny Green was the first person who took him as a brother

A video showing the moment the Nigerian man gifted the white man a native outfit has stirred reactions online

A Nigerian man in the UK, Okechukwu, has given a gift to a white man, Sonny Green, who assisted him when he landed in the foreign country.

Okechukwu said he is in his second year in the UK but cannot forget how Green treated him as a family member and brother.

Okechukwu gifted Sonny Green a native outfit from Lagos. Photo Credit: @steptoeandmum

In a TikTok video, Okechukwu introduced himself as hailing from Lagos and gifted Green a native outfit from Nigeria's popular South West state. Okechuwku said in the video:

"My name is Okechukwu. I am from Lagos, Nigeria. This is my second year in the UK and when I stepped forth in the UK, this is my first friend and the family friend that took me as a brother. His name is Sonny Green..."

After his speech, Green appeared on the scene and flaunted the native attire he had been gifted. Green spoke in Yoruba at intervals as he vibed with Okechukwu. The clip Green shared sparked reactions online.

People argue over state Okechukwu's claimed origin

Glitablings said:

"What most of you don't know is, to all foreigners, Lagos means Nigeria, just like the only place you use to identify other countries is the most popular place in the country."

godfather said:

"Mistaken identity, you are from the east born or brought up in lagos west , we are all same Nigerian but not at all time one reason gov school in lagos will not give you teaching job only westerners."

Dawodu Gbemisola said:

"Okechukwu really had great sense of styling you in that attire👌👌 if need a luscious Lagos women to compliment, ring the bell. do come visit Nigeria physically we are really accommodating."

Nancyundiesandlingerie said:

"Y’all saying he’s not from Lagos, staying in a city for more than 10 yrs, you can say you’re from there , and again that does not stop you from being Igbo, make una no stress am."

manberry said:

"Okechukwu from Lagos???

"How ???

"Biko howww!!!???

"Genuinely looking for answers!"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white man abroad had surprised a lady with over N600k to help her return to Nigeria and see her family.

White man gifts Nigerian abroad N1.5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a white man had gifted a Nigerian student abroad N1.5 million for helping him.

The man faced serious hardship abroad as he could not pay his house rent and tuition fees. In a video, Zachery Dereniowski was seen talking to the Nigerian man named Kayode in the library.

He told Kayode that he was hungry and needed food, and the Nigerian handed him a food pack. Zachery Dereniowski was happy with the gift, and he, in return, gave Kayod N1.5 million.

