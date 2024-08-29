A Nigerian lady treated her mother to a pleasant surprise as she took out to view her landed properties

According to the lady, she tells her mother things but deliberately kept the purchase of 24 plots of land secret from her

A video showing the moment mother and daughter visited the 24 plots of land has gone viral on TikTok

A Nigerian lady, @loveablediva, has shared a video of plots of land she acquired and kept hidden from her mother.

In a TikTok video, @loveablediva took her mother to the location of 24 plots of land she bought and her mum was shocked.

She did not tell her mother about the plots of land. Photo Credit: @loveablediva

@loveablediva said she usually told her mum things but decided to keep this particular one a secret.

She urged netizens to get ready to celebrate her as she would need it soon.

''This is wonderful," the lady's mum, in the background, exclaimed in the video as her daughter showed her the landed properties.

The lady appreciated her mother, saying she owes her a lot in life.

"I want to specially thank my mum, for her constant prayers, advice and support. I owe her alot in this life," the lady wrote.

Watch her video below:

Netizens celebrate the young lady

Dat Area Maama Tv said:

"Wow congratulations dear, God please am next in line."

Peace Ikechukwu502 said:

"No be everything dem dey bring for sociak media, e get why oh. No be everybody like progress. congrats dear."

Mimi Josh said:

"If you make it enemies of progress will be like which work u de do and if you no make am they will still say u lazy. Ije uwa 😂😂😂😂 congratulations darling."

FOC_J_Adams💥🤗 said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎉 what did you do for a living?"

Lasisi Raphael said:

"I rejoice with you,but yiu must get closer to God& he will always be your help."

OfficialManagementteam said:

"Make una still dey pray for the man."

