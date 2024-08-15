A young Nigerian man received congratulatory messages from many netizens after showing off his house under construction

In a post trending on the TikTok app, he praised himself for the achievement and revealed that it was his first building project

Massive reactions trailed the video as netizens tapped into his blessing and prayed to also build homes for themselves

A Nigerian man's achievement in building his first house has been celebrated greatly on social media.

The proud house owner took to TikTok, where he shared photos of the property still under construction.

Man proudly flaunts his house under construction Photo credit: @evil_pablo_of_usa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man overjoyed over construction of first house

In a photo post, the man identified as @evil_pablo_of_usa on TikTok expressed his feeling of fulfilment over his accomplishment.

His post quickly went viral, garnering a massive response from netizens who were impressed by his hard work and determination.

"Congratulations on my first house," he captioned the photo post.

Reactions as man shows off first house

The man's achievement inspired many Nigerians who congratulated him on his milestone.

Many also expressed their desire to follow in his footsteps and build their own homes to their tastes.

@user SD Steve Done said:

"Congratulations more keys to come, I pray the God that did it for you will also do it for everyone who say congrats."

@optimize said:

"Please how did u get that Aluminum Parapet done."

@ask of Gabby smart 0 said:

"Congratulations my chief."

@𝐆𝐨𝐝’𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧 said:

"Give me ur engineer contact bro."

@Pappy wrote:

"Congratulations, pls how much does the woodwork cost and the roofing?"

@Drinkwater said:

"Person wey buy this land for you sef ehnn Nawaooo."

@Emmanuel DC said:

"You go finish am in Jesus name amen. More winnings sir."

@KING AYOMIDE ATOBATELE said:

"Congratulations bro please say nah Gerald u use or aluminium pan."

@Wisdom Oghenesuvwe Godstime said:

"Congratulations."

@unique said:

"Omoor bro how much like these."

@Itz Master reacted:

"Congratulations Abeg roofing cost how much?"

@Õg $mart added:

"Hope you all are ready to congratulate me 'cause mine we'll be completed next month."

Man shares video of new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man shared a video to show people a big house he successfully built for himself and he received congratulatory comments

In the video, the man identified as Investor Loonie gave glory to God after work was completed on the building project.

Source: Legit.ng