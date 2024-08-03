A Nigerian lady sparked a debate on social media after she highlighted six things she would do as a wife

The photographer stated that the first one would be whoever finishes his or her food last does the dishes

Many people disagreed with some of the rules on her list, while others thought they were spot on

A female photographer, @habibat_orente, has said she would implement six rules when she gets married.

In a viral tweet on X, the young lady listed the rules.

She said no cooking of beans.

Source: Getty Images

The first on her list was that whoever finishes his or her food last would do the dishes.

She said there would be no cooking of beans in her marital home and whoever wakes up first bathes the kids. She wrote:

"1. Na who chop last go wash plate.

"2. Nothing like CD.

"3. No cooking of beans.

"4. First to wake up will bath the kids.

"5. Your money is our money but, my money is mine.

"6. The side of the bed wey socket dey na me get am."

See her tweet below:

Mixed reactions trailed the lady's rules

@babamuba321 said:

"I agree with 1-3. The rest no be for my house u go do am."

@Troykimy8E said:

"Make I dey wash plate because I chop last.

"Okay na come collect ring from my hand na."

@RealOlasubomi said:

"Hello Habibi.

"Salamalaiku Habibi.

"You will end up in your parent's house Habibi."

@musbikmillie said:

"Everything is fine except no cooking of beans. Come on!"

@ChefMoe6 said:

"That 6 ehn, it’s not even negotiable 😂."

@Ayanfe_101 said:

"No cooking of beans is my own problem 😭.

"You want to kill me ??"

@BiigBvngz said:

"I no get problem with all.

"But you see that no cooking beans, Omo you go see Second wife two weeks after our wedding."

@yung_jossy said:

"First to wake up lol na competition you dey find you go run am with assistant wife."

