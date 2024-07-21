A serving corps member has taken to social media to announce falling in love with her platoon commander

The female corper shared how she and her platoon commander fell in love with each other at her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp

According to her, it all started after she was selected as sub-guard commander for the inter-platoon drills

A female corper, @official_nochi, has hinted at getting married to her platoon commander after they fell in love in her NYSC orientation camp.

@official_nochi noted that it was love at first sight and shared how it all began in the camp.

@official_nochi narrated that he singled her out after she was picked as the sub-guard commander for the camp inter-platoon drills.

The corper said she had no idea about how to march and couldn't explain why the platoon commander singled her out.

Using their photos, she highlighted how their relationship progressed in the NYSC camp.

Netizens react to the NYSC lovebirds

Chiamaka Juliet said:

"Like nah the same camp way me I go or another one?? I been like our commander oo Ikpa but he no look my side ."

PARFAIT / LUNCH PACKS IN KANO said:

"Wow I feel happy thoand it’s funny at the same time all the best to you two."

BUSAYO said:

"For this same camp wey we just comot so abi no be keffi camp be this?"

Moyinoluwa said:

"I go NYSC camp oo... I no see love. E be like say I go play."

Mabel said:

"Plenty things really sub for this camp wey I no know."

Ojay_splash said:

"Na the same camp I go na Why didn’t I notice."

Khan Bhai said:

"So soldiers go camp find love but here i am; nothing for me……..na to dey frown face upadan abeg when is the next camp make I go pack my bags."

Nedita said:

"I thought we all sang ‘if soldier marry corper they go born Mumu."

Corper proposes to soldier in camp

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a corper had proposed to a female soldier in NYSC camp.

In a short video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, the man knelt and inserted a ring into her finger. After he did that, many people screamed.

Other corps members who were at the orientation camp jubilated in their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) uniform as the soldier covered her mouth in joy. It was a big celebration of love. The soldier walked up the campground, flanked by pillars of people who were rejoicing with her.

Source: Legit.ng