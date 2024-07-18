Pastor Faith Oyedepo has shared her two cents on marriage as she advised the single individuals listening to her online

The preacher said no one should be in a hurry to marry and endeavour not to allow anyone to pressure them

She also stated the consequence of making such a hasty decision, and her video got several reactions on social media

Pastor Faith Oyedepo of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, has advised singles not to rush to get married.

She advised singles against managing to settle down or even allow anyone to exert pressure on them because of marriage.

Pastor Faith Oyedepo looks glamorous in her beautiful dresses and hats. Image credit: @hofficialfaithoyedepo

Source: Instagram

The preacher is the wife of the megachurch president, Bishop David Oyedepo, with headquarters at Ota, Ogun state.

Faith Oyedepo noted that getting a good catch for marriage may not necessarily guarantee the union's success.

Speaking about the consequence of not marrying right, the mother of four said the person will regret it.

Her video is trending, and several netizens have shared their thoughts about it. While some agreed with her, others had different takes on the topic.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Faith Oyedepo's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the preacher's video below:

@iam__nuella:

"Let me send this to my family group chat."

@official_p.a.m.e.l.a.l.a.g:

"How will God not continue to Bless this correct woman of God."

@elomese.sewshop:

"Life advice...nothing pain pass getting married and wishing to be single again."

@mizkimoraprecious:

"A good catch may not make a really good match. Mummy thank you oh."

@makinde_oluwafunke:

"I love the word a good catch may not be a good match."

@aphroditezee:

"This is a confirmation to me, I’m glad I stumbled upon this."

@ade_twince:

"Don't marry at all. This country's situation has gone to that."

Pastor Faith Oyedepo speaks to wives

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Faith had said any women's organisation that attempted to question the position of the man in the family was under a demonic influence.

The wife of Winners Chapel founder, Bishop David Oyedepo, said God expects women to be in subjection to their husbands.

Reactions trailed her statement on social media as many who flooded the comment section of her post agreed with her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng