A heartwrenching video of two elderly women working at a construction site has gotten netizens emotional

In the clip, the hardworking women were sighted lifting head pans filled with cement and carrying it on their heads

Emotional reactions trailed the video on TikTok and many netizens expressed their desire to help the women financially

Two elderly woman have left netizens deeply moved after a video showed them working at a construction site.

The dad clip showed the women lifting head pans filled with cement and carrying them on their heads as they went about their work.

Elderly women work at construction site Photo credit: @adeijebu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Elderly women display strength

In the video shared by @adeijebu on the TikTok app, the women brought their head pans to a young man who filled them with cement.

After the head pans were filled, they lifted them on their heads and carried the cement to where it was needed.

The video, which quickly spread on TikTok, elicited an outpouring of emotional responses from viewers.

Many were struck by the women's remarkable strength and dedication to their work, while others felt pity on them.

Reactions trail elderly women at work

Several netizens who watched the TikTok video expressed their desire to provide financial assistance to the women.

@BigStar said:

"Chai. My heart break. Dear God pls bless me so I’ll keep helping."

@NkemDavid stated:

"I rather sell my kidney or money ritual than watch my mom doing this. Never."

@pretty_Blessing said:

"Please make a video with her so she can call her account number please."

@Austin stated:

"Please do a different video with the woman or go live and show us so we will be sure pls, if you don't mind. I can support in my little way."

@Apple of Gods eyes reacted:

"I go do hoookup instead of my mum to this kind of work, lord pls give all the good mothers long life to eat the fruit of their labor."

@rheama added:

"This one na normal work wey my grandma Dey do for house when she nor go farm if u like give her millions she go still go far."

Watch the video below:

