A woman who recently put to bed was heartbroken after finding out her husband cheated on her

In a trending video, the disappointed new mum confronted her husband and had a heated exchange with him

The couple's video has sparked outrage as many people blasted her husband for defending his infidelity

A video showing a heated argument between a new mum and her husband has generated buzz online.

In the clip, the woman videoed her husband as she tackled him for cheating on her six weeks after she delivered a baby.

"You said you wanted a baby, then you got a baby but clearly, you can't handle me and the baby," her cheating husband said as he defended himself.

The woman was shocked at his defence, but the man maintained that he cheated on her because she starved him of emotional support and attention.

He said she focused more on their baby.

The couple's clip shared by @ms.e_hustla on TikTok has gone viral.

Netizens blast the cheating husband

Ritzypooh777 said:

"The way he’s gaslighting her is insane!!! Her body needs to heal. He needs to go."

lauraloveshiking said:

"An old landlord once told me that the most important thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother. this isn't love. I'm so so sorry."

Samantha said:

"This was my husband…. THEN he tried to take her from me… it’s the audacity of being able to do this and wondering why moms get depressed."

Shenikah Grandison said:

"He was NOT ready to be a father, he is all about himself. No clue what it takes to be in a real relationship."

Maritsa A Gomez said:

"Sir every women has to medically wait at least 6 weeks for sex after birth."

I hate this place said:

"Immediate divorce. The fact that he was manipulating you and gaslighting you into thinking this was your fault."

Brie Ale said:

"You let this polly pocket talk to yo like that!"

