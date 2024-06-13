A man residing in the United Kingdom has stated that dating some Nigerian ladies is becoming a scam

The man lamented that the Nigerian lady he asked out on a date forgot about it and settled for a work shift instead

His lamentation generated a buzz on social media, with many women throwing their weight behind the ladies who didn't show up for the dates

A Nigerian man in the diaspora, Francis Agu, has cried out about his relationship woes in the United Kingdom.

Francis stated that dating some Nigerian ladies in the UK was becoming a scam.

Francis Agu lamented that his date forgot about their outing. Photo Credit: Tim Grist Photography, Facebook/Francis Agu

Source: Getty Images

According to him, he has now had five unsuccessful dates, adding that the most recent one forgot about their outing.

He said the lady picked a night shift over their date. Francis lamented being tired of the whole thing. Francis wrote on Facebook:

"Dating some of our Nigeria ladies in this UK is becoming like a scam.

"5th unsuccessful Date. She forgot we had a date and picked a night shift.‍♂️

"Ike agwula Dibia uwa."

People react to the failed UK date

Vivien Ayinotu said:

"I hear this often.

"No sure why it's this common.

"Maybe you need to create awareness of the date, and remember often.

"Sound interesting so that they can't wait to meet you.

"Ndo."

Kelechi Uzoigwe Bernard said:

"Dibe nnam.

"She went to bring something for the table is that not what you people want again?"

Nkebuifu E. Agu said:

"This says a lot. She's most probably got a lot of financial burden on her and it's looking like there's no hope of any help from whoever. Smart lady."

Marian S. Emmanuel said:

"It answers the question of "what are you bringing to the table" deal with it sir."

Helen John said:

"I will choose shift over any date, unless I will be given thanks for coming."

ThankGod Okenwa Njoku said:

"They will call you for a date when they hit 33, my own date also picked 12 hours shift."

Adamma Nwachukwu said:

"If she no dy work now…una go ask “what do u bring to the table."

Source: Legit.ng