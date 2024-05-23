An emerging video of a cow giving four ladies a chase has surfaced online and got internet users talking

The mature female cattle appeared from the left corner and took the 'adventurous' ladies by surprise

Some social media users made funny remarks about the incident, while others expressed concern for the lady whose face bounced off a rock

Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a cow pursuing four 'adventurous' ladies.

One of the ladies, @jasminekirkby13, who held the camera, shared the clip of the cow chase on TikTok.

Cow chases four ladies. Photo Credit: @jasminekirkby13

Source: TikTok

"A nice chilled walk round padley gorge they said… “gimmee the dog, gimeee the dogggggg” nevermind that our friends head has just bounced off the ground," @jasminekirkby13 captioned her clip.

In the short clip, the cow appeared from a corner and briefly chased the four ladies. The ladies, with dogs, took to their heels.

One of the fleeing ladies had her face bounce off a rock.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail the cow video

Lynn Moorhouse said:

"Cows do sometimes charge they are not as nice as people think."

TL12 said:

"Gets funnier the more you watch it - is her face okay??"

Jahnuari Lioness said:

"The camera lady did her job! This is hilarious!"

iloveatiya said:

"The grey dog was like unhanddd me lady you’re holding me back!"

Emma Jane Knight said:

"The dogs come first “gimme the dog, gimme the dog.”

princess supreme said:

"Why is no one talking about the other lady getting hurt."

Crystal Vsaid:

"That dog was yelling let me go."

HairbyEm said:

"The dogs like “god damm woman you’re slowing me down.“

Curvy lady chases away cows

In other news, a lady had alighted from a car to chase away cows.

The beautiful lady came down from the car and forcefully drove cows out of the way when she was travelling with friends.

The short video, which lasted 29 seconds, was posted by @kamobombe. It showed the lady adjusting her skirt and pursuing the cows. When the cows saw her, they did not move at first. But immediately, she started to whistle, and throwing her hands up, they ran into the nearby bush.

Lady chases cows blocking road

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had chased away some cows blocking the road.

A man asked his lover to chase the animals off the road. She came down without fear and went after the cows. Before she could reach them in a video, some of the cows took off. While approaching them, the woman swung her legs to shoo the cows.

Many ladies said she tried as they can never bravely face cows in such a manner.

Source: Legit.ng