A little girl named Kiki has been captured in a video narrating a bubble story to her mother

She warned her mother confidently against fighting her battle herself while using the Bible story of Jehoshaphat as an example

Many Nigerians were happy to see how vast the girl is in the bible at her saying that she has already chosen an evangelical path

An outspoken young girl, Kiki had stirred reactions on Social media after she was seen in a video narrating a bible story perfectly to her mother.

In the video shared on TikTok on January 23, the young girl was seen warning her mother against fighting her battle herself. While citing the story of Jehoshaphat as an example, she told her mum to turn to God anytime anybody is fighting her.

Nigerian gospel artists are her role models

In the video, the girl also narrated how Nigerian gospel singers like Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, and Mercy Chinwo used gospel music to fight their battles. Seeing how perfectly she told these stories, it is very sure that little girls have taken the artists as her mentors.

Many people on social media reacted with praise saying the girl has already chosen an evangelical path for herself from a very young age.

Netizens react

@BREAD WINNER said:

“God please leave me and bless this girl first I think she worth it more than me ”

@Ciala said:

“Did she just show me the song to fight my battles GOD bless you baby girl”.

@oluwamerciful said:

“I love this,while many children are here doing dance and worldly songs on TikTok she took to God’s work may God multiply you in wisdom and knowledge.”

@Tiwa's Makeovers said:

“you are great baby girl.i am a Muslim, but u amazed me darling . ur light will shine forever IJMN.”

Young lady preached about Christ

Meanwhile, Legit. ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the handle @_Chas stirred reactions on social media after she said she was out to preach the word of God.

Sharing photos, the lady said after she took her evangelism to the market, she went to the spa to take good care of herself.

In the first snap, @_ChristsBride has her head covered and wore a long skirt. She held a microphone in one hand and a bible in the other. The second photo has her wearing stylish hair and different cloth.

