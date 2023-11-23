Nigerian Lady Visits Her Mother-in-Law, Shows What Her Child Turned into in Trending Video
- A Nigerian lady has got tongues wagging following the transformation her child experienced after she visited her husband's mum
- She shared a video showing how handsome the kid looked in her arms and followed it up with a scene of him all dirty in a carton
- Internet users who watched the video found it hilarious, with some sharing their experiences with their mothers-in-law
Kids tend to act differently when around their grandparents and a lady's video has stirred this conversation on social media.
The Nigerian mum showcased what her child looked like before they visited her husband's mother.
In a video she shared on TikTok, she wore a matching white outfit with her child as they smiled for the camera.
In the next scene, her once-neat child looked unrecognisable. His hair looked rough and his outfit was different as he sat in a carton.
She explained the change happened when they visited her mother-in-law.
Watch the video below:
People reacted to her video
Ntswaki said:
"Kids loves this."
#2k22 said:
''That's my mother in-law."
Flamboyant city nurse said:
"Immunity booster."
Heemah cakes said:
"I hate that carton eh."
tebellomotaba1 said:
"Next year. Boy gonna wash them piglets ."
THIOD TAFADZWA MASIKO said:
"If you didn't go through tht phase 4get about buying a car."
ONAS said:
''Especially the part when they take off their clothes claiming it's too hot for the baby."
Lady hails mother-in-law for caring for her baby
In a related report, a lady rejoiced as her mother-in-law carried her newborn kid during her 'omugwo' visit.
Describing her mother-in-law as a good person, she said that she hoped the woman who had come to help her with her newborn would not go back on time.
In a clip, both she and the woman danced to show that they have a very good vibe going on between them.
Oyinbo lady excited as mother-in-law teaches her how to carry baby
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother-in-law had taught her oyinbo daughter-in-law how to front-carry her child.
A video captured the beautiful older woman lecturing her daughter-in-law on the traditional baby wrap technique.
The video showcased the cultural exchange between the two women as they bonded over the shared experience of motherhood.
The mother-in-law demonstrated how to use a wrapper to create a front baby carrier, ensuring the baby is secure and comfortable.
