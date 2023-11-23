Global site navigation

Nigerian Lady Visits Her Mother-in-Law, Shows What Her Child Turned into in Trending Video
Family and Relationships

by  Victor Duru
  • A Nigerian lady has got tongues wagging following the transformation her child experienced after she visited her husband's mum
  • She shared a video showing how handsome the kid looked in her arms and followed it up with a scene of him all dirty in a carton
  • Internet users who watched the video found it hilarious, with some sharing their experiences with their mothers-in-law

Kids tend to act differently when around their grandparents and a lady's video has stirred this conversation on social media.

The Nigerian mum showcased what her child looked like before they visited her husband's mother.

Mother-in-law, child
She visited her mother-in-law with her child. Photo Credit: (@__denike02)
Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, she wore a matching white outfit with her child as they smiled for the camera.

In the next scene, her once-neat child looked unrecognisable. His hair looked rough and his outfit was different as he sat in a carton.

She explained the change happened when they visited her mother-in-law.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to her video

Ntswaki said:

"Kids loves this."

#2k22 said:

''That's my mother in-law."

Flamboyant city nurse said:

"Immunity booster."

Heemah cakes said:

"I hate that carton eh."

tebellomotaba1 said:

"Next year. Boy gonna wash them piglets ."

THIOD TAFADZWA MASIKO said:

"If you didn't go through tht phase 4get about buying a car."

ONAS said:

''Especially the part when they take off their clothes claiming it's too hot for the baby."

Lady hails mother-in-law for caring for her baby

In a related report, a lady rejoiced as her mother-in-law carried her newborn kid during her 'omugwo' visit.

Describing her mother-in-law as a good person, she said that she hoped the woman who had come to help her with her newborn would not go back on time.

In a clip, both she and the woman danced to show that they have a very good vibe going on between them.

Oyinbo lady excited as mother-in-law teaches her how to carry baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother-in-law had taught her oyinbo daughter-in-law how to front-carry her child.

A video captured the beautiful older woman lecturing her daughter-in-law on the traditional baby wrap technique.

The video showcased the cultural exchange between the two women as they bonded over the shared experience of motherhood.

The mother-in-law demonstrated how to use a wrapper to create a front baby carrier, ensuring the baby is secure and comfortable.

Source: Legit.ng

