A Nigerian lady has shown the close relationship between her young brother and her newborn baby

The lady said even though her brother cried when she got pregnant, he has come to love the baby girl so much

The young boy was seen caring for the baby while his sister was in school writing her examination

A young boy who cried when his sister got pregnant has turned around to love the baby like his own.

A TikTok user, @denike, posted a video showing the relationship between her young brother and the baby she gave birth to.

The lady's brother and daughter have become best of friends. Photo credit: TikTok/@denike951.

Denike said when she got pregnant, her younger brother was not happy about it to the extent that he cried.

However, after the arrival of the cute baby girl, he turned around to love the child so much.

The young boy's relationship with the child is so close that he follows his sister to school to take care of the child. He attended to the baby while his sister was in the hall writing her examination.

The TikTok video sparked reactions, with some netizens sharing similar experiences in their families.

The video was captioned:

"Your brother came to help during the examination in school. The way this boy was crying when i got pregnant. Now baba is obsessed and so much loves her."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy cares for his sister's child

@Ayomide said:

"Aswear male brothers are the best."

@Ayanfe said:

"When my sis got pregnant, and she was scared to tell my parent, my brother said to make the baby sha be boy say the rest no be his own problem."

@Atimamaleng commented:

"This can never be my brother. He'll tell my parents to chase me away from home instead. And they'll chase me for real, for real."

@10-05-2021 said:

"Brother of the year award goes to him. So caring."

