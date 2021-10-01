Tyhesiah has opened up about struggling to fund her 17-year-old son Ronald's expensive lifestyle

The mom says her son gets N371k a month as an allowance but now wants it increased to N557k because it is not enough

Young Ronald has threatened to leave the house if he doesn't get that raise from his hardworking mother

A mum to a 17-year-old boy named Ronald has revealed that she has had to take extra shifts at work to afford her son's exorbitant lifestyle.

The mum, Tyhesiah, complained that the ungrateful teen is now demanding an increase, claiming N371k is not enough to fund his lifestyle.

The distressed mom was speaking to Dr Phil, saying she couldn't do this anymore.

"He always thinks he is a celebrity. he doesn't want to go to college because he wants to be a YouTuber. If I get him something that's not designer he throws it in the trash," the mom complained.

In a video shared online, the young man could be seen taking different pictures wearing expensive designer clothes.

N557k or you won't see me

Tyhesiah works 120 hours a week to make enough to give her son the allowance, but Ronald wants her to take more shifts to afford the increase.

If the young man does not get what he wants, he slams the doors and goes mute on his mum until she caves.

"If I don't get that N557k you probably wont see me in this house anymore," Ronald threatened on video.

The video gathered numerous reactions online, with people blaming Tyhesiah for allowing her son to be like this.

Angie Stackhouse said:

"I would take it away, you would get zero shillings a month with that attitude."

Gloria Welch:

"Why is she complaining now? She made him what he is."

The boy has even taken over the house's master bedroom because he needs extra space to keep his expensive stuff, leaving his mother with a smaller bedroom.

