A Nigerian lady in the UK is hosting her mother-in-law, and she has been giving the woman different enjoyments

The old woman has experienced many good things since she arrived in the UK because her son's wife pampers her like an egg

In the latest video shared on Tiktok, the woman was seen sitting on a chair that massaged her body

A Nigerian woman who visited the UK is enjoying different things courtesy of her daughter-in-law.

Since the woman landed in the UK, it has been from one good experience to the other.

The woman was glad to be massaged. Photo credit: TikTok/@nuella_new_account.

Source: TikTok

Her daughter-in-law, who is pampering her like an egg, has been sharing videos on TikTok to show off the lovely old woman.

In the latest video she posted, the old woman was asked to sit on a seat which could massage her body.

She accepted, but she first asked if the seat was costly as she did not want her daughter-in-law to spend too much money.

She sat on the chair and said she wanted the machine to massage her legs which appeared to be in pain.

The video, shared by @nuella_new_account, warmed the hearts of many TikTok users who said the lady knows how to take care of an old woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian lady pampers her mother-in-law

@margretelia6 said:

"If the mother in-law treat her son's wife like her own dougther surely she will enjoy."

@God's own said:

"As you are making this woman happy so shall your children's wives make you happy in life. Whatever you do has a pay."

@Giftednes said:

"Good daughter-in-law. One in a million. God bless you."

@amaka 01 said:

"Good mother's in-laws must surely enjoy their son's wife."

@Anderson said:

"She is amazing."

