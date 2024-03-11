A Nigerian youth has taken to social media to excitedly celebrate flying his parents to the United Kingdom

The overseas-based man revealed his father was once an okada rider in Lagos and his mum a hairdresser

Pictures of the young man and his parents overseas have stirred reactions online as people commended him

A Nigerian man, @YorubaBoy__, has expressed joy at flying his mum and dad to the UK.

In a tweet on X, @YorubaBoy__ shared pictures he took with his parents overseas following their arrival.

He took his parents to the UK. The image on the left is for illustration purpose and is unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, X/(@YorubaBoy_)

Source: Getty Images

, who is based in the UK, stated that his father was a motorcycle rider (locally known as okada rider) and his mum a hairdresser. He wrote:

"My dad was once an okada man in Lagos and my mom a local hairdresser, today I brought them abroad."

blew up on social media and garnered over 4k likes and over 600 retweets at the time of this report.

In a related feat, a young man had taken his mum shopping in Sweden.

See his tweet below:

People celebrate @YorubaBoy__'s feat

@UdenigweNwamaka said:

"This is incredible.

"Your hard work has truly paid off.

"Your parents must be so proud."

@Drey_Ayaworan said:

"God that did it for you to make them happy will did it for me amen ."

@Jenny95352 said:

"Congratulations.

"I pray I will also take my parents out of trenches."

@Ifeanyi82 said:

"Congratulations man. Real proper dub. More success."

@juwzkidofficial said:

"Haaa you will always know peace,joy,happiness,greatness and God Almighty will always bless you abundantly and always be with you for the rest of your life cuz this one wey you do so haaa no sorrow will come on board for you Amen."

@Sandydistinct said:

"Congrats... Our parents will reap the rewards of their labour. Amen."

@CoadedIBK said:

"Nice one. Congrats. I pray every parent that toiled on their kids live long and enjoy the fruit of their labour."

@MusaEnone said:

"Some were lucky, their parents made for them.

"Our parents are lucky we'll make it for them. ."

Man takes mum to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had flown his mum to America.

He captured the precious moment his mother encountered snow for the first time in the United States.

A video showed his mother entering his car in a snowy location, and Young expressed his overwhelming joy in the voiceover. In the video, he told his followers how delighted he felt about his remarkable achievement.

Source: Legit.ng