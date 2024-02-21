A young lad has become a viral sensation after he was recorded taking a nap on his deceased grandmother's resting place

A kindhearted fellow shared the clip online and lamented over the sight of the little boy on the grave

Many people were moved by the clip and offered to help the boy, while others enquired about his parents

A video of a little boy named Jasper sleeping on his late granny's grave has gone viral online and elicited emotional reactions.

@missionchanginglives brought the boy's situation to the public after spotting him.

The kid slept on his late granny's grave. Photo Credit: @missionchanginglives

Source: TikTok

@missionchanginglives said it was a pity to see such a young lad taking a nap on a grave. The clip garnered over one million views as people pitied Jasper.

In a follow-up video, @missionchanginglives revealed that Jasper stays with them and has never attended school and appealed to netizens to come to his aid.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

No information was given about the lad's parents. A description on @missionchanginglives's page suggested that Jasper may have been abandoned. The description read:

"A family that builds the futures of the abandoned kids."

In a twist, two X users fought over ownership of the same grave. A woman was also recorded washing her late mum's grave.

Watch the video below:

People pitied the boy

user67305926750051QEEN BLESSIN said:

"Where is his mother. And who showed him his grandma's grave bcz I could say he is very young to know his grandma's grave."

EmpressAdepa said:

"I wish I knew where my dad was buried I would have visited him wenever I feel like giving up daddy u have been missed rest in perfect."

andrieszwane said:

"Grave looks older than years of a young man to remember about the granny."

Prettylasborn said:

"Please don’t let him there again this was my childhood life my heart is totally broken right now."

margaret sliver said:

"Lord please because of my son don't let me die untimely death pls."

ama ackon said:

"God because of our children don’t take our life early."

Little girl sleeps on grandmother's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl was found sleeping on her grandmother's grave.

In a video, the girl appeared visibly sad and sick, evoking a strong emotional response from viewers. The video was captioned;

“Found her Sleeping on her grandmother's grave.”

Many expressed sadness for the little girl's situation and shared their desire to help her. Others inquired about the possibility of adopting her, showcasing their genuine willingness to provide care and support.

Source: Legit.ng