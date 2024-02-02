A Nigerian woman was overwhelmed with joy as her sons gifted her two expensive pieces of land

One of her sons, who bought one of the lands, recalled how she was insulted over a landed property two years ago

The young man shared with Legit.ng what it meant to him to finally turn his mother into a 'double' landlady

Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezar, an Owerri-based businessman, has celebrated buying land for his mum.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, February 1, the real estate consultant shared a picture of his mum hugging him with joy in appreciation of his land gift.

Ebenezar and his younger brother gifted her two pieces of land. Photo Credit: Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezar

Ebenezar said his mum was insulted

The former Students' Union Government (SUG) president of Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri recalled how his mother was ridiculed by a man two years ago over a landed property.

He narrated how his mum cried to him over the phone detailing how she was insulted over the property and promised her to be at peace as he would buy hers someday.

Ebenezar added that his mum is now a double landlady. He wrote:

"Two years ago someone insulted my mom over landed property.

He said,

"If you could not buy a land when It's sold for hundreds of naira,is it now that lands are sold in millions that you will buy".

"My mom started crying and called me one early morning to tell me about it ...

"I told her not to worry that I will buy from the most expensive part of the town for her.

"My mom is not just a landlady now ..but a double landlady.

"She got a surprise yesterday from me."

Why Ebenezar called his mum 'double landlady'

When quizzed on what he meant by 'double landlady', Ebenezar told Legit.ng that he used the term because he and his brother actually bought her two pieces of land - one per person.

"She got more than one plot.

"I and my kid bro ..gifted her one each.

Ebenezar further told Legit.ng how he felt about buying a piece of land for his mother. In his words:

"I feel fulfilled breaking a barrier of my family not having a property around the environment they have stayed for more than 30 years."

People celebrate with Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezar

Obianuju Anyanwu said:

"More blessings to you sir for putting this kind of smiles on your mother's face. I love to see when men take good care of their mothers and I see you're a true example of that. May your blessings know no bound in life and may you flourish like a palm tree Amen."

Ezeh Victor Chizurum said:

"You did well my brother, congratulations to you."

Nwachukwu Dymphina Ezinne said:

"I don’t know why I cried when they laughed.

"Her smile is so contagious and she’s so adorable.

"Congratulations to mommy and thank you too for being an amazing son Ezeh Chukwuebuka Ebenezer."

Barr Ikenna Leads Transformation said:

"Your mum looks like a woman of God..?..who kept her self for JESUS.???God bless her."

Edwina AdannayaOgu Mgbeoduru said:

"To God alone be all the glory forever.

"Congratulations to your mum."

Moses Anozie said:

"This is the beginning. Soon you will gift them cars and take them abroad. No man shall dim the brightness of your LIGHT."

Onyelike Darlington said:

"Congratulations my son.

"You already have my blessing. Your mom and your dad are good people. I will visit them soon."

