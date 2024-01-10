A video from the end-of-the-year and new year party a landlord threw for his tenants has caused an uproar online

One of the tenants who attended the party shared the video online as she sang the praises of her landlord

At the party, tenants made merry and had a swell time with their landlord, his wife and one another

A Nigerian landlord has been commended on social media for hosting his tenants to a nice party.

A lady, @harriet_tolahh.00, one of the tenants, said she was working on her laptop when she saw chairs and other items being arranged in the compound.

The tenants hailed their landlord.

Source: TikTok

She found out her landlord was throwing them an end-of-the-year and new year party altogether. She joined the party and captured all that happened.

In a TikTok video, she showed how guests began to arrive, the meal they were served and how they made merry with the landlord and his wife present.

The grateful tenant hailed their landlord for making life comfortable for them and looked forward to a better year in the compound.

Netizens showered encomiums on the landlord.

Watch the video below:

People hailed her landlord

LONGMAN said:

"My own landlord call urgent and added 100k to the rent...

"One of my neighbor said "is it a quick notice or what."

Deoplus2 said:

"Life is simple if only people know this."

Lasisi Raphael said:

"Abeg wia this una house dey? I don tire of this my own house."

Ryder said:

"Omoo better be anticipating increase in house rent this year."

Adebayo Adeboye said:

"Your fine friend was a childhood friend doctor IBK."

Mirabel Peejay said:

"Una plenty for una compound oooo..."

TEE_MAH_LEE_CIOUS said:

"Na this kind house I dey find."

JaminStone said:

"Landlord don finally sell the house."

Landlord stops tenants from paying rent in January

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that people celebrated as their landlord stopped their rents for January.

The landlord, who goes by the name of Kamau, and his wife invited their tenants to a meeting on New Year's Eve to celebrate the start of 2024.

During the meeting, they made the announcement that left the tenants speechless and grateful. Kamau's wife told the tenants that her husband had decided to pay for their January rent, and that those who had already paid would have their money credited to the next month.

