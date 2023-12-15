A courageous lady shared a video of how she cleaned a grave that had been overtaken by weeds

The gravesite looked dirty, and the lady took it upon herself to wash it even though she did not know who was buried there

When she was done cleaning, she revealed that the grave belonged to one Sixto Padilla, who passed away in 2001

A lady who likes to clean up deserted places discovered a grave in the bush, and she decided to clean it.

Nicknamed The Clean Girl on TikTok, the lady took cleaning materials to the graveside even though she did not know who the occupant was.

The lady said she decided to clean the grave. Photo credit: TikTok/@_the_clean_girl.

Source: TikTok

In the stunning video, Clean Girl cleared the site and washed the grave to reveal the name of the diseased.

Information written on the grave shows that the deceased was born on February 9, 1931, and passed on March 15, 2001.

She identified the man as Sixto Padilla but said there was no information about him online.

After cleaning the grave, Clean Girl placed beautiful flowers on it, attracting praise from her followers.

See the video below:

Reactions as lady cleans abandoned grave

@Nicki said:

"Who is Sixto Padilla."

@PS.T said:

"I think Sixto Padilla is a Filipino."

@likes said:

"Sixto Padilla is the 6th son of the Padilla family."

@Kris Gelacio said:

"Sixto Padilla is a Soldier back in the Philippines he is Gen. Sixto Padilla."

@luv commented:

"My grandmother said that his great grand father is Sixto Padilla, who died at the exact time as that Sixto Padilla."

@Ali reacted:

"I think Sixto Padilla is a Spanish not a Filipino."

@CPCLEAN said:

"When you started digging at the start I was like..."

@ commented:

"I thought she was gonna dig out the corpse."

Lady cleans her mother's grave

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady visited her late mother's grave, and she recorded a video of the touching moment.

In the short video, the lady was spotted using water and detergent to wash the grave to make it clean.

The video touched a lot of people on social media, and they took to the comment section to share how they also lost loved ones.

Source: Legit.ng