A lady who is a sickler has prayed to God, asking him to intervene and save her from the pain she is going through

In a touching TikTok post, the lady brought out her medical report and presented it to God, asking him to do his work in her life

She cried profusely, saying she was tired of going through the unbearable pains occasioned by the illness

A lady living with sickle cell melted the hearts of many people after she prayed to God for urgent help.

In a touching video which moved many of her followers to tears, the lady said she was tired of the pain she was going through.

The lady asked God to intervene in her condition. Photo credit: TikTok/@nanaempire01.

She asked God to intervene and change her story from negativity to positivity, saying she had left everything to him.

The lady had her medical report in her hand, with tears pouring from her eyes continuously as she prayed.

The video, shared by @nanaempire01, was captioned:

"For I leave it to God. God of verdict. Take charge and change my story. Let every negativity in my life be reversed."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions as sickler cries to God for help

@nwabuzordoris said:

"Divine healing upon you. Please search for Mama Nature on Facebook, follow her and learn some teachings from her to help you."

@winifred Martins said:

"I pray for you by the power that raised JESUS Christ from the dead,by the power that said on the cross that it is finished may healing locate you IJN."

@Nita said:

"God will heal you in Jesus' name amen."

@chiomaigwe72 said:

"Whether the devil like it or not, you are healed."

@isable_nails said:

"My love … this is time for you to start using herbs pls…. I am also in your shoe."

