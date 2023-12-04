A soldier has shown off his daughter, who also wants to go into the military and become like him

In a trending video, the military man was advising his daughter to avoid friends since that was the policy

He prayed for his daughter to become more successful than him when she goes into the military

A military man is proud that his young and beautiful daughter also wants to become a soldier.

The man revealed in a TikTok video that his daughter was interested in becoming a military nurse.

The man said his daughter wanted to go into the army. Photo credit: TikTok/@achieve_doctor.

Source: TikTok

He said his daughter, who was still in school, had started as a cadet and hoped to become a military woman in the future.

He insisted the young lady named Afia must keep no friends since that was the policy. He maintained how proud he was of her.

The soldier identified on TikTok as Achieve Doctor said he would like his daughter to become even more successful than him when she joins the army as a nurse.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as soldier shows off his daughter

@RossyRose said:

Make daddy proud Afia."

@jimmyhill87 commented:

"Why no friends?"

@Killy commented:

"Man said no friends is the policy."

@thegeneral5star said:

"Everyone needs friends."

@Pinkyeve20 said:

"I'm in the UK. I promise I will be a soja as this one day."

@Jigga Owoahene Acheampong said:

"Without friendship, it will be very difficult for her to build a connection. Remember you won’t always be around."

@Soldier 83 said:

"Respect, all Parents want better for their children. From this veteran, I hope she achieves her dream."

@KTA said:

"That’s a great desire you have for your daughter & we pray it to be established BUT “no friends” - wrong move please."

@Ahmed Tijani said:

"We all want to be successful may we all be successful Insha Allah."

Source: Legit.ng