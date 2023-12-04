An apprentice who slept on duty has gone viral after a video of her was posted on TikTok by her madam

The apprentice appeared to be tired as she crashed on a chair and dozed off without minding that her madam was present

Many social media users suggested that the owner of the place should have given the apprentice a place to sleep

An apprentice who got tired during work decided to crash on a chair and doze off without fear.

Despite the fact that her madam was present in the salon, the apprentice slept off as she could not help it.

The apprentice slept off in the presence of her madam. Photo credit: TikTok/@pesbeautyandbrows.

Source: TikTok

Her madam captured her in a video which she posted on TikTok. She said her apprentice loves to sleep a lot.

The apprentice was spotted as she relaxed her head on a chair and slept without minding that work was going on.

The video was captioned:

"This girl can sleep for Africa. How much should I deduct from her salary?"

When she posted the video on TikTok, many people suggested that the woman should have given her apprentice a bed to sleep on. The video was shared by @pesbeautyandbrows.

Reactions to video of girl sleeping at a salon

@Nana Amoako Destiny said:

"As a good leader, you have to give her a good place to sleep to relax her mind. She is tired."

@Gilbert reacted:

"Nah she want learn work."

@Don’t Die Poor

"Her boyfriend is watching from home."

@Etrue commented:

"She’s taking a nap."

@Lure_By_Favoured said:

"She is tired my dear. All work and no play."

@My Diary said:

"She don work tired now. Abeg add to her salary jor."

@Goodness said:

"See let nobody disturb her. If na me, I go snore join. Abeg I don tire. I no be robot."

@AWOENAM NELSON commented:

"She's exhausted. Allow her to take five since you can't cheat nature."

