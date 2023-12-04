Global site navigation

"She is Tired": Hairstylist Catches Apprentice Sleeping in Salon, Records Her in Funny Video
"She is Tired": Hairstylist Catches Apprentice Sleeping in Salon, Records Her in Funny Video

by  Israel Usulor
  • An apprentice who slept on duty has gone viral after a video of her was posted on TikTok by her madam
  • The apprentice appeared to be tired as she crashed on a chair and dozed off without minding that her madam was present
  • Many social media users suggested that the owner of the place should have given the apprentice a place to sleep

An apprentice who got tired during work decided to crash on a chair and doze off without fear.

Despite the fact that her madam was present in the salon, the apprentice slept off as she could not help it.

Lady sleeping at a salon.
The apprentice slept off in the presence of her madam. Photo credit: TikTok/@pesbeautyandbrows.
Her madam captured her in a video which she posted on TikTok. She said her apprentice loves to sleep a lot.

The apprentice was spotted as she relaxed her head on a chair and slept without minding that work was going on.

The video was captioned:

"This girl can sleep for Africa. How much should I deduct from her salary?"

When she posted the video on TikTok, many people suggested that the woman should have given her apprentice a bed to sleep on. The video was shared by @pesbeautyandbrows.

Reactions to video of girl sleeping at a salon

@Nana Amoako Destiny said:

"As a good leader, you have to give her a good place to sleep to relax her mind. She is tired."

@Gilbert reacted:

"Nah she want learn work."

@Don’t Die Poor

"Her boyfriend is watching from home."

@Etrue commented:

"She’s taking a nap."

@Lure_By_Favoured said:

"She is tired my dear. All work and no play."

@My Diary said:

"She don work tired now. Abeg add to her salary jor."

@Goodness said:

"See let nobody disturb her. If na me, I go snore join. Abeg I don tire. I no be robot."

@AWOENAM NELSON commented:

"She's exhausted. Allow her to take five since you can't cheat nature."

