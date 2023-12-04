A pregnant woman who did not want to perceive the odour of the soup she was cooking covered her nose with a mask

A pregnant woman who did not want to perceive the odour of what she was cooking made use of a nose mask.

In a video trending on TikTok, the woman was spotted in the kitchen as she was turning her soup with a ladle.

The woman covered her nose with a mask. Photo credit: TikTok/@ladyfaithqueen.

She appeared irritated by the odour of the soup, so she had to cover her nose to totally avoid the odour.

The woman meticulously poured seasoning into the soup and stirred it continuously without tasting as most women would do.

Some women reacted to the video by sharing their own pregnancy experiences in terms of what they avoided or craved. The video was shared by @ladyfaithqueen.

Reactions to video of a pregnant woman who covered her nose

@lydosawe said:

"My current suffering. Lord grant a happy ending to all pregnant women."

@patisah commented:

This was me last year!! Unfortunately I lost my baby."

@Eunice Dosso said:

"When I was pregnant it was the speaker I didn't want to see or feel it. Every time I saw it I cried."

@Queen Mother said:

"Even if I have to wear a mask before preparing, I receive."

@Cahl-me-Florida said:

"Safe delivery for us my dear."

@Lovely said:

"Pregnant woman understands the video in 5 seconds."

@Don't kill Adezy said:

"Pepper and the smell of my husband's mouth is death."

@victoriashouse1 said:

"I prepare without ever eating, but if someone else prepares I eat until I'm surprised myself."

