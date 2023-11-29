A Nigerian lady announced to her father that she was going to the hospital to get a pregnancy test

The lady was pranking her father to see what his reaction would be, but the man did not disappoint

He told his daughter to forget about pregnancy and to think about her future and how to succeed in life

A Nigerian father reacted in a funny way when his daughter informed him she could be pregnant.

She was spotted in a car with her father in the driver's seat when she made the announcement that she could be with a baby.

The lady told her father she was going for a pregnancy test. Photo credit: TikTok/@suzzy_isaac.

Source: TikTok

She said she was feeling somehow and that she wanted to visit the hospital for a pregnancy test to determine her status.

The young lady, Suzzy Isaac, was only pranking her father. In response, the father told his daughter not to think about pregnancy.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said Suzzy should focus on her future and how to be successful in life.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady pranks her dad with pregnancy

@Michelle said:

"Daddy Dey think say en daughter na Mary."

@chuwkuebukaattah said:

"Think about your future, so getting pregnant isn’t part of the future."

@oge_exx commented:

"He don tell you his mind."

@Boyc said:

"Don’t think about such thing."

@Estherlauder said:

"No be today daddy start to de tell you this thing.....But you no go hear."

@BarryTech commented:

"The man don tire for you I swear."

@Jenny brandy said:

"Think about your future."

@Cynthypretty said:

"Think about your future this girl."

@Love_4_wizzy commented:

"Your future is in the pregnancy test oo. Tell him."

@ZubexCollection said:

"My dad can never respond like this oh. I go collect preaching first."

@classic bae said:

"Thank God say no be my papa. You no for see hand post this video."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby and their marriage continued.

Source: Legit.ng