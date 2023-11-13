The officiating priest at a wedding stopped a groom from locking lips with the bride longer than was necessary

In the trending video, the groom was carried away by emotions, and he stuck to his wife during the kissing session

The priest was quick to tell the man it was enough, and he quickly let go of his wife, making the audience laugh

There was laughter in church when a priest stopped a groom from locking lips with the bride for too long.

In the video trending on social media, the groom was asked to kiss the bride, but he was carried away by happiness.

The groom stopped the kiss after the priest asked him to. Photo credit: TikTok/@purpleliquid5.

He stuck to the bride and stayed for too long in the estimation of the priest, who was quick to intervene.

The video shows how the groom quickly let go of his wife as soon as the priest told him the kissing session was enough.

The audience could not help but laugh out loud after the intervention of the officiating priest.

Netizens, too, have been analysing the video since it emerged and went viral on many platforms. The video was shared by @purpleliquid5.

Watch the video below:

@user7483345231121 said:

"The wife was also feeling the kiss that she almost hugged him tight. That's when the father intervened."

@felicia Andoh said:

"It looks like father couldn't stand it because he hasn't done it before."

@Ami Hamudan said:

"Imagine my mom is sitting there."

@candiebar said:

Uncle just wait... in a few hours you can unleash."

@Healing with Steff said:

"I would be afraid to kiss in front of my parents."

@Goodness itam

"My parish priest will be making me laugh."

@biological sheebaholic said:

"They forgot that they are in church."

@esther tessi said:

"There's no way you would kiss me that way in the presence of my people ad parents."

