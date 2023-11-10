A Nigerian woman who decided to take her business to the internet has revealed the hilarious insults she got from potential customers on TikTok

The woman said that since she started marketing her products online, she has been receiving rude messages and voice notes from people who doubt her credibility

She shared an example of a WhatsApp voice note from a man who accused her of trying to scam him because she asked him to pay before delivery

A Nigerian entrepreneur who ventured into the online space to sell her products has exposed the shocking insults and abuse she faced from some of her prospective customers on TikTok.

The entrepreneur said that ever since she launched her online business, she has been dealing with disrespectful and hostile messages and voice notes from people who question her legitimacy and integrity.

Online vendor laments. Photo credit: TikTok/@zapheera

She shared a sample of a WhatsApp voice note from a disgruntled customer who verbally attacked her and accused her of being a fraudster because she requested him to make payment before she could deliver his order.

Itstwenty8 closet reacted:

"I was expecting very very very beautiful."

Toph said:

"It was a very very big plot twist."

Mira wrote:

"Omor is so painfullike how do u expect me to bring ur goods before payment."

Mirakay06 commented:

"Make una nor vex .. na my ex...naso he da misbehave."

Ogwirewire:

"Poor man pikin go think say na cruise."

Justt_ us:

"The guy just wanted to try this online thing for the first time."

Shes Jenny:

"This voice sha resemble who i know."

Nuella0:

"Like Was he expectingu to send him goods before payment?"

Natialo:

"I got lots of msgs like this on my first preorder. I almost died 9 Business is not for the weak o. The few of the mad people that are roaming are."

Source: Legit.ng