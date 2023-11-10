A Nigerian boy has been reunited with his great-grandmother 800 days after he was kidnapped in Kaduna

Legit.ng learnt the lad and 121 others were kidnapped when bandits attacked his school on July 5, 2021

In moving pictures, his great-grandmother was emotional as she finally saw her great-grandchild after two years

Treasure Ayuba, a Nigerian boy kidnapped in 2021 has finally been reunited with his great-grandmother, Mary Peter.

Ayuba, a pupil of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, was kidnapped by bandits, alongside 121 others on July 5, 2021, Premium Times reported.

Treasure Ayuba reunited with his great-grandmother 800 days after his kidnap. Photo Credit: Mary Peter

Legit.ng learnt the bandits eventually began to release the pupils in batches and Treasure, being the last of the victims, was released on November 2, 2023.

Treasure's great-grandma was overjoyed following his release

In a Facebook post on Thursday, November 9, Treasure's great-grandmother, Mary Peter celebrated their reunion, describing it as a new chapter in her life and family.

She shared pictures showing how they hugged and appreciated God for making it possible. Mary wrote:

"What a new chapter in my life and my family, How amazing is this God, my mother was so happy to see her great grand child. Treasure ayuba the last boy from bethel Baptist school Kaduna after the kidnapped, thank u Jesus you have done it again."

People react to Treasure Ayuba's reunion with his great-grandmother

theofficial_chika said:

"You see this insecurity thing...when we are ready we'll trash it out ..this are people living in our community...strict punishment for them... instant exit got anyone caught the rest will look for better handwork to do..."

bigceuk said:

"God did he needs Rehabitation and a good therapist is needed cuz he has gone through a lot. He needs to heal."

the_kiki2 said:

"After over two years, God is indeed a wonderful God. He kept the great grandma alive so she could see her baby again. God is good."

adebolaom said:

"Father Lord be glorified!!!!!!! I cannot begin to imagine the trauma this family has been through!!!! Thank you Jesus for Treasure's return."

olorijolie said:

"Oooh he looks like her o. I heard he can hardly speak English again.alot must have been done to this little child."

diane_jibbs said:

"If 365days make one year then this boy has been kidnapped for over two years. Jesus Christ! I thank God for his freedom but this country no good o. That long. This is sad."

Kidnapped corper recounts ordeal

In a related report, a kidnapped corper had narrated her ordeal following her release.

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, identified simply as Miss Esther Akande, was kidnapped on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, while on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Magaji Dan Yanusa Keffi, Nasarawa state, New Telegraph reported.

The corper was released on Saturday, August 19, has revealed that the sum of ₦1million was paid to secure her freedom from her abductors.

Man sold at age 4 reunites with his family

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man sold at age four had reunited with his family after more than 30 years.

Aljazeera revealed that the Chinese man was sold to a family in Henan province. While speaking with the media, Jingwei said he could not remember anything, including the names of his parents and where he came from.

The man said that when he was abducted, he only remembered what his parents looked like and the landscape that led to his home.

So, every day, he drew a map that could take him back home. He did that daily until he was 13 years old so that he would not forget.

Source: Legit.ng