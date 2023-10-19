A lady who relocated to Finland in 2017 has now become a registered nurse after successfully graduating from school

The lady said she did many menial jobs, including becoming a cleaner when she was still studying to be a nurse

She shared her story on TikTok and said she got a job as a nurse in 2020, three years after she arrived in Finland

A lady who lives in Finland shared the story of how she became a registered nurse after three years.

The lady, Rhay Jumash, shared her story in a TikTok video, and the clip inspired many of her followers.

The lady now works as a nurse in Finland. Photo credit: TikTok/@rhayjumash_.

Rhay revealed that she moved to Finland in 2017 as a student. She took up a job and became a cleaner since she needed money.

Lady becomes a Finish citizen

Apart from the cleaning job, she also got a second job in 2018 as a housekeeper, and she combined work with her studies.

She has now graduated and got her first job as a registered nurse in Finland in 2020. To cap it all, Rhay has successfully become a Finish citizen.

Reactions as a lady becomes a registered nurse in Finland after relocating in 2017

"what's the average cost? My babe has a love for nursing."

@J.B UCHE said:

@Edna Inyang commented:

"Nice! I have a passion for nursing, but I’m not a science student. Can I still try?"

@myrm480 said:

"Praying to become like you one day."

@MaciKulu said:

"Sister, what are the requirements?"

@Oronda said:

"So encouraging. May I ask, please, did you first start with practical nursing and then RN?"

@Ivy said:

"I’m interested, and I’m a BSc graduate of pure and industrial chemistry. Can I apply for the nursing there in Finland?"

@bakarynget said:

"Hello! I am really inspired by your journey. I am really interested and need your guidance through the process."

