"I Worked as a Cleaner": Lady Relocates to Finland Successfully Graduates, Becomes Registered Nurse
- A lady who relocated to Finland in 2017 has now become a registered nurse after successfully graduating from school
- The lady said she did many menial jobs, including becoming a cleaner when she was still studying to be a nurse
- She shared her story on TikTok and said she got a job as a nurse in 2020, three years after she arrived in Finland
A lady who lives in Finland shared the story of how she became a registered nurse after three years.
The lady, Rhay Jumash, shared her story in a TikTok video, and the clip inspired many of her followers.
Rhay revealed that she moved to Finland in 2017 as a student. She took up a job and became a cleaner since she needed money.
Lady becomes a Finish citizen
Apart from the cleaning job, she also got a second job in 2018 as a housekeeper, and she combined work with her studies.
She has now graduated and got her first job as a registered nurse in Finland in 2020. To cap it all, Rhay has successfully become a Finish citizen.
Reactions as a lady becomes a registered nurse in Finland after relocating in 2017@J.B UCHE said:
"what's the average cost? My babe has a love for nursing."
@Edna Inyang commented:
"Nice! I have a passion for nursing, but I’m not a science student. Can I still try?"
@myrm480 said:
"Praying to become like you one day."
@MaciKulu said:
"Sister, what are the requirements?"
@Oronda said:
"So encouraging. May I ask, please, did you first start with practical nursing and then RN?"
@Ivy said:
"I’m interested, and I’m a BSc graduate of pure and industrial chemistry. Can I apply for the nursing there in Finland?"
@bakarynget said:
"Hello! I am really inspired by your journey. I am really interested and need your guidance through the process."
