A Nigerian man ordered a pack of pizza, but it was delivered to him by someone he knew when he was younger

The man, Dr Beckley, said he was pleasantly surprised when he saw his secondary school classmate as the delivery guy

Beckley, who is a medical doctor, said he hugged the man in happiness and gave him some money at the end

A medical doctor who ordered pizza online said the person who came to deliver it turned out to be his secondary school classmate.

The man, Dr Beckley, expressed surprise and said he was happy to have reunited with his classmate in a way he never expected.

The man was happy to reunite with his classmate. Photo credit: Twitter/@ThecruiseDoc and Getty Images/A-Lesa.

Source: UGC

In a tweet, Dr Beckley said he and the man hugged after he arrived with the pack of pizza he had ordered.

He also revealed that he gave the man some money after listening to his story.

His words:

"My secondary school classmate was the delivery man that delivered pizza to me yesterday. I was so happy to see him. I dropped my “ Dr status”, hugged him, we talked and laughed, shared his story, gave him some money and promised to keep in touch. God blesses me to bless others."

See the tweet below:

Reactions as man reunites with his classmate

@__Inyene said:

"First, you ordered Shawarma after church on Sunday. Now you're eating pizza at work. Finally, not everybody is suffering in this economy. Later, they will say "doctors don't have money."

@honeyyinx1 said:

"In this economy, you still Dey chop pizza. Send me money too."

@doc_precy said:

"Thanks for doing this. A little love and kindness goes a long way."

@ohsnii said:

"Every detail here is so uncalled for.

"Just say how happy you were to have reconnected, that you shared some memories and you planned to do it more often. Keep life simple o. People really need that."

Source: Legit.ng