A Nigerian lady who is a crayfish seller showed it off on TikTok, inviting her customers to patronise her

She showed some freshly caught crayfish and said each paint rubber would cost N3,000 after it was dried

The lady told Legit.ng that she does not go to sea to catch the crayfish herself but buys from fishermen

A lady working hard to make a living showed off bags of crayfish she had packaged for sale.

The businesswoman, AKinjinrin Abisade Abigeal, based in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said the crayfish is not imported as it is caught in Nigeria.

Crayfish seller shows freshly caught ones.

Her TikTok handle is filled with videos showing bags of dried crayfish and even freshly caught ones.

The crayfish was being taken out from a boat and poured into a container in readiness for drying.

Video shows fresh crayfish caught in Nigeria

In another video, the lady showed the one she had dried and packaged for delivery to her customers.

Legit.ng spoke to Abisade, and she said she does not go to sea herself. She stated:

"They catch it from the sea, and when they come back, they stop at the seaside. There is a way they test to see if there is crayfish at a particular place or not. They will throw the net after they have tested the area. The crayfish that come out, they pour them into their boat."

TikTok users react to video of fresh crayfish

@Denison Anthony said:

"I want crayfish. How much for one bag."

@Daniel said:

"Nice one my baby girl."

@omzy said:

"Location? And how much for a bag of 34 pans?"

@freedom.com said:

"Please am interested how much?"

@Fonz said:

"Keep pushing, blessings to your business."

@Martha said:

"I'm interested in buying bulk ooo I'm trying to open a Nigerian foodstuff business in Ghana."

