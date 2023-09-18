A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over the break up letter he got from his girl in 2009

In the letter, the girl, he claimed to be Monica, ended their relationship on the ground that he was dating her friend

While many people found the handwritten letter hilarious, some others picked out some interesting things in its content

Japheth Cyril Awan, a man from Kaduna state, has taken to social media to share a handwritten break up letter his girlfriend sent him in 2009.

In a Facebook post, Japheth said the handwritten letter was his first heartbreak letter and credited it to a lady named Monica Ishaya Kajang of Nasara Academy in Kaduna state.

Japheth Cyril Awan's break up letter caused a stir online. Photo Credit: Japheth Cyril Awan

Monica denies Japheth's claim

In the letter, the writer hinged her reason for their break up on the ground that Japheth dated her friend Gladys and the said pal was 'always looking for her trouble.'

The writer added that she wanted to focus on her studies and they could only be friends. However, Monica, whom Japheth claimed wrote him the letter, has come out to deny it. In her words:

"Hahahahahahah Japheth Cyril Awan Better tell them it's a lie ooo. And besides till date I don't even know how to write a presentable letter sef."

Legit.ng was yet to ascertain the authenticity of the letter at the time of this report.

People react to Japheth Cyril Awan's break up letter

Abigail D. Sambo said:

"Please someone should read the letter loud I cannot see the words clearly."

Awetu Samson said:

"She was decent enough to write address."

Maureen Moses said:

"Gone are those days now ooo."

Esmond John said:

"And to see shege still never do you?

"It's well with you ko."

Andy Koret said:

"I go soon drop mine when we were in jss2 abina jss3 sef from Blessing Garbaa."

Mercy Madaki said:

"The handwriting says it all.

"You cannot convince me by saying otherwise."

Loveth Nuhu said:

"I was there when they deliver the letter self.

"Na push them been push her make she give the letter self."

Man shares well-crafted break up message he got

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared the break up message his girlfriend sent him.

His girlfriend sent a well-crafted, tense and punctuated message to him. She mentioned how she was sorry for the breakup, hoped he would take it well, wished him the best, and advised him to focus on improving himself.

He was moved to reply to her by asking how long she was holding out, and her response was rather insulting compared to the earlier message.

