A Nigerian lady got social media buzzing after she proudly flaunted her boyfriend, who was at work

She said her hardworking boyfriend, who previously sold akara (bean cakes), now makes a living selling foodstuffs

The content creator went on to shame Yahoo boys and their girlfriends while comparing herself and her boyfriend with them

A Nigerian lady, Caro, has proudly shown off her boyfriend alongside his occupation on social media.

Caro's showcase comes several months after she publicised that her boyfriend makes a living frying and selling bean cakes, popularly known as akara.

In a new TikTok video, she did a velfie with her boyfriend, who was at work, and revealed God blessed them since her last showcase and he now sells foodstuffs.

According to Caro, he supports her content creation work with the money from his foodstuffs business.

She went on to slam ladies who date internet fraudsters, popularly known as yahoo boys. She said, while those ladies and their men rely on defrauding people to survive, they do not lack food at all.

Many people commended Caro

Eze Umu Okorobia said:

"Na cruise u dey use this guy catch we know your real BF for H.k he dey drive red spider.... Evidence dey."

pirrhenry said:

"This work has made me to love u so much. your boyfriend is such a lucky man. I wish you guys the Best."

Fearlessking said:

"My sister they job dey shera am everybody no fit do the same thing if we all do Yahoo who go sell foodstuff? well i yahoo boy can never sell foodstuff."

Dominic said:

"When I dey work mechanic nobody gree support me thank God I don join yahoo make everybody rest."

idongesit nelson said:

"Na 'him' sell akara but na 'us' dey sell foodstuff."

Vincent said:

"After supporting ur life next year u jam man wit Benz den u go forget ur foodstuffs bf."

OfficialIkechi. said:

"Awwwn! abeg una get one carton of indomie wey una no dey use."

Source: Legit.ng