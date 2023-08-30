A mother who has twins posted a video on TikTok showing the tins of milk the kids consumed in six months

The mother, Ange Bio, poured the empty tins of milk on the floor as the children sat in a basin of water beside them

TikTok users have marvelled at the number of tins of milk the children consumed in half a year and praised the parents

A mother shared a video on TikTok to show her followers the tins of milk her twins consumed in six months.

The mother, Ange Bio, poured the tins on the floor as the children were seen a basin of water beside them.

The twin children consumed over 67 tins of milk in six months. Photo credit: TikTok/@angebio2.

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video showed the two children holding one of the tins and playing with it in the basin.

Twins consume over 67 tins of milk

A random counting of the empty tins of milk on the floor revealed there were at least 67 of them.

The mother also revealed that the children refused to eat any other food at six months.

TikTok users praised the parents of the children and said they are doing well. But others said the children should be eating other things.

Watch the video below:

Twins who consumed 67 tins of milk stir reactions

@monthsuser2159210310168 said:

"You are not going to discourage me from having children."

@Dove said:

"At 3 months, they will start eating fufu 3 times a day."

@E_d_i_t_h_Y said:

"That’s not going to discourage us. There’s millet porridge."

@mmsmms9849 said:

"May Allah make it easier for me to have a twin pregnancy."

@Marlorie commented:

"Don't discourage me because I'm pregnant with twins."

@Scholastic ADAGBE said:

"You are not going to discourage me… God will provide. Because it is a grace."

Mother with big bump welcomes one baby

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who had a big pregnancy bump gave birth to only one child.

The mother, Mildred, posted a short video to celebrate and show off the baby, who was just a few hours old.

But some of Mildred's TikTok followers said they thought she was carrying twins given how big her baby bump was.

