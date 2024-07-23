A Nigerian lady has shared an interesting video showing how she moved to Italy with her brother

The funnily noted that they chose to move to Italy as the UK was already populated with Nigerians

Many Nigerians celebrated the siblings on their relocation feat, with some offering them helpful advice

A Nigerian lady and her brother have left the country to start life afresh in Italy.

The lady, @chioma.bby_xo_xo, disclosed this on TikTok with a video documenting their relocation.

She relocated to Italy with her sibling. Photo Credit: @chioma.bby_xo_xo

Source: TikTok

@chioma.bby_xo_xo funnily claimed they chose Italy as the United Kingdom was already populated with Nigerians.

"Una don too full uk…I say make I change country," she wrote.

Her TikTok video highlighted the moment they bade final goodbyes to their loved ones at the airport and how they boarded a flight.

Their flight transited to Ethiopia.

Watch her video below:

People celebrate the siblings

Officialoneandonlyruth said:

"Congratulations 🎉👏 to you, by God's grace I will join my sister soonest."

user2624839632293BlessingRita said:

"Congratulations dear❤️❤️❤️I’m next 💃💃💃💃💃💃My favorite place."

mimisurest🇮🇹 said:

"Congratulations 💯I live in Italy too wanna make friends."

Doshman said:

"Start making friends so you don’t get bored."

Pretty face_.mercy💕 said:

"You don leave us for marketing department."

behind_the_scenesofmaria said:

"Hold up I live in Rome wanna go out someday?"

CRUISECOUPLES101 said:

"😩 Make ona help me come …. Money Dey na just connection I need."

henriettareinholdmenolfi@gmail said:

"I’ve been in Italy 6 months now still no friends."

