A lady danced for an old man in public, and the interesting video quickly caught the attention of people on TikTok

The beautiful lady named Octavia Bae was dressed in a tight-fitting gown when she shook her body for the old man

Many TikTok users praised the lady for making the man happy, but some asked if he is her father

A lady saw an old man in the street, and she decided to dance for him.

In a video posted on TikTok by Octavia Bae, the lady displayed beautiful and entertaining dance steps to make the man happy.

The lady danced for the man and made him happy. Photo credit: TikTok/@octovia_bae.

Source: TikTok

The man was sitting by the roadside when the lady approached him and began to dance sweetly.

She danced with her waist and other parts of her body while using her hands to gesture nicely.

Lady uses sweet dance to make old man happy

Her dance moves got the man hooked as he watched her with undivided attention and a cute smile.

As she danced, those passing by also watched with amazement. She gave the man her handbag to hold for her.

Many people who watched the video appreciated the lady for dancing for the man and making him happy.

Others asked to know if she and the man were related or if he is his father but he did not reply.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as fine lady dances for old man

@Yeanoh Leroy Dahn said:

"You make his mind go way back doing his days."

@Issac Williams said:

"God bless you for putting a smile on those that are unhappy."

@jeromefaataa380 commented:

"What kind pressure you dey give this man?"

@Kofi Borgah said:

"God bless you for putting this smile on this man face. You don’t know what would have happened to him if you didn’t pass by.

