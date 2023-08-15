A TikTok lady posted a childhood photo she took with her father when she was still a child 20 years ago

The lady also posted two other photos that showed how she has grown and also how her father currently looks

TikTok users took to the comment section to admire the photos as they said the lady and her father look alike

A TikTok lady showed people a throwback photo taken with her father two decades ago.

The lady, Gospearl, posted two other current photos to show people what she and her father currently look like.

The lady posted a throwback photo taken with her father 20 years ago. Photo credit: TikTok/@gospearl.

The first photo, taken 20 years ago, shows that Gospearl was still a little child in her father's arms back then.

She was standing while her father was squatting. Gospearl was dressed like a little bride in the old photo.

Lady posts old photo taken with her father 20 years ago

She also had beautiful flowers in her hands while staring innocently into the camera.

The new photos show a much more grown lady posing and smiling with her father.

Many people who have seen the old and new photos said her father looks handsome, and she also looks beautiful both as a child and as an adult.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady posts throwback photo taken with her father 20 years ago

@Wang chao said:

"Please can anyone tell me watin God take made girls children with their dad."

@fatmatamagdalenek commented:

"Wawo no for DNA same face with your daddy."

@Precious.A.Osemengbe reacted:

"Be like papa no grow o. Na only you we give 20 years to."

@Patrick Michael said:

"Guest your age should be 26 to 27 years."

@Majesty reacted:

"Your daddy is forever young."

@Bibiana onyii commented:

"Wow! I love this."

That Gurl Favy said:

"The smile is given."

