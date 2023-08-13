A woman who was only planning to have one baby expressed shock when she got pregnant with four babies

After birthing the kids, she placed them on the chair as many people on TikToko praised the kids' cuteness

Some social media users tried to make meaning of the beautiful kids' expressions as they chose a favourite

A mother has gone online to celebrate the birth of her quadruplets. They all looked cute and innocent.

The mother said she was only prepared for one baby when her husband impregnated her with four at once.

The kids all looked cute in their mother's video.

Source: TikTok

Beautiful kids in lovely home

She (@rctolver) placed the babies on the chair while filming them. Many people rejoiced with her blessings as some wished they had the same.

Some people imagined the hard work the woman and her husband would have to invest in parenting the kids.

Watch their video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jermaine Taylor said:

"He canceled summer for a few years."

Tayrenee said:

"I'm putting 3 back. Too expensive."

angel said:

"AWWWWW QUADRUPLETS."

HAZEL said:

"Girl they seem just as surprised as you."

Nishatrustno1 said:

"Baby boy next to baby girl been here before."

kaayy said:

"They so grown."

Herban Alchemist said:

"1 Pregnancy and done."

RaRa Banks said:

"The second one to the left already knows what life is about."

The mother replied:

"Lmao! So I post a lot of pics and videos on my IG and people are obsessed with him. He always makes the funniest faces."

NAYA BARCELONA said:

"Aww so cute!! Little man sitting right next his sister looks OVER IT!"

HER said:

"They each look so different. They’re so cute though."

low said:

"Everybody look nothing a like."

user8115233900691 said:

"He took you completely out the game whew i would be in shambles but they so adorable."

