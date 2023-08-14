A lady dumped her husband one day after their wedding ceremony because the man smashed the wedding cake on her face

The lady warned her husband beforehand that she does not like cake being smashed on her face, but he went ahead and did it

The lady said she had no option but to end the marriage, which was barely 24 hours old, because of the incident at the wedding reception

A lady divorced her husband barely 24 hours after they got wedded because the man smashed cake on her face.

The story was shared on Twitter by Hibzster, and it has gone viral and raked in over 7 million views.

The bride had requested her husband not to shove cake on her face during their wedding as she does not like it.

After the wedding, the woman told her husband it was over between them because he broke the rule.

Lady who is claustrophobic divorced husband who shoved cake in her face

Before the wedding, the woman had told her husband that she was claustrophobic because of an accident earlier in life.

Mayo Clinic explains that claustrophobia is the fear of confined or closed spaces.

Shoving a cake on the bride's face definitely closed her eyes and entire face, something she detested.

Sharing the story, Hibzster wrote on Twitter:

"I read this article how a woman divorced her husband a day after their wedding because she told him her one rule was to not smash cake in her face since she’s claustrophobic from a car accident & guess what he did…he smashed her face into their wedding cake."

Further checks by Legit.ng show that the story first appeared in Daily Mail.

See the tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as woman dumps husband after 24 hours

@Entr0zy said:

"What I don't understand is how she managed to be with someone long enough to marry him knowing he has that tendency."

@msono22 said:

"Why would you want to embarrass your spouse? You're supposed to protect one another. She made the right decision."

