A lady is desperately looking for her two brothers, who she has not seen for more than two decades

The lady, Zash Sultan, said she has not set her eyes on her brothers since she was born 23 years ago

Zash said she would not give up as she would keep looking for her brothers until she finds and reunites with them

A lady said she is in search of her two brothers who she has never seen since they were born.

The lady, Zash Sultan explained that she and her brothers never knew each other 23 years after they were born.

Zash said she has not seen her brothers for 23 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@zash81.

Source: TikTok

Zash said she tried hard to find her brothers in 2020, but the efforts failed after she lost a contact she was given.

In 2020, she contacted the father of the boys, but could not meet him as she lost the contact she was given after her phone got bad.

Lady searches for her brothers after 23 years

She said she never knew her mother who is late and also her brothers were born before her.

But Zash has vowed not to give up in her quest to find her brothers and reunite with them.

Her words:

"I don’t even know how they look like. I don’t know there names. I don’t have where to start from to look for them. The last time I tried it was in 2020. I went to where our mum was buried and they gave me a number of their dad.

"I called him he directed me to Gayaza sadly my phone fell in water and it blacked out. I lost the number before meeting them."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady searches for her brothers

@khanjila said:

"If you know their name post everywhere you never know a miracle can happen."

@Majorine Majo commented:

"l think also they are doing the same but you need to give more information."

@Amanya Sonko said:

"I'm also looking for my sister called Alice my dad died talking about her."

Source: Legit.ng