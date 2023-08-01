A 24-year-old lady named Bolu has been declared missing in Lagos after she left Ajah en route Ogun state

Bolu was last seen at CMS boarding a bus to Ikeja, Lagos state, on her to Olambe, Ogun State to see her parents

Legit.ng spoke to Bolu's young brother and he confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police in Lagos

A 24-year-old lady left her workplace in Ajah, Lagos but has not been seen for 10 days.

The lady, identified as Bolu, was travelling from Ajah, Lagos state, to Olambe, Ogun state, when she got missing.

Bolu was last seen boarding a bus at CMS Lagos. Photo credit: Bolu's family.

Source: Original

Bolu left Ajah on Saturday, July 22 and was last seen boarding a bus at CMS to Ikeja on the same day.

Legit.ng spoke to Bolu's immediate younger brother, and he confirmed the sad development.

Police notified as lady named Bolu goes missing in Lagos

He said Bolu has not been seen in Olambe, meaning she may not have made it to Ogun state.

He said:

"It has been reported to the police. It was reported on Monday 24th of July. We have contacted her friends that we know. She was going home (Olambe in Ogun state), she was coming from Ajah, and she works there. She just said she want to go and spend the weekend with my parent."

A post was also made on Twitter with additional information concerning Bolu.

The post reads:

"This is Bolu. Last seen on Saturday at CMS boarding a bus to Ikeja, Lagos State. She was putting on a flowery pink top and green crocs. Please help share. Any information? Kindly contact 09071367725 or 08171200588."

See the post below:

Reactions from Twitter users as 24-year-old lady goes missing in Lagos

@Kiniun_Lion said:

"The rate at which people are going missing recently is something serious."

@Dibriemmanuel_ commented:

"It's just Tuesday and I've seen over three missing persons."

