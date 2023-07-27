While many wait till they are done with tertiary education to start earning a living, a little girl is set to start hers at age six

This is because her father has offered her employment as a Family Support Assistant (FSA) with weekly pay

The proud dad shared his kid's employment letter online as he revealed what actually inspired his action

A Nigerian man, Kachi Ogbonna, has offered his 6-year-old daughter, Sophia Ogbonna, a job with weekly pay.

Sharing a copy of the employment letter on Facebook, Sophia's dad said giving her a job was one of the promises he made in the build-up to her sixth birthday.

Kachi offered his 6-year-old daughter employment.

According to him, he had promised to offer her an opportunity to start earning money by taking up specific responsibilities in the house.

The initiative, for him, was to teach her the concept of earning and to help her learn how to make financial decisions.

"...It is one of the promises I made her when the countdown to her sixth birthday started.

"I promised her that I will offer her the opportunity to start earning money by taking up more specific responsibilities in the house.

"At six, I want her to begin to develop the sense of responsibility. She need to know that if she don't do this thing it will probably not be done...," he wrote.

Sophia's responsibilities and remuneration

In the letter dated July 21, 2023, Kachi offered Sophia the role of the Family Support Assistant (FSA) to Mr and Mrs Kachi and Onyinyechi Ogbonna's Corporation and directed that she reports to the family manager, her mum.

Her roles as stated in the offer letter include washing of all the plates used in the house daily, sweeping the house daily, arranging the children's room and arranging of daddy's books regularly.

Sophia would be given N1k weekly after it has been confirmed she did her job satisfactorily.

Netizens react to Kachi Ogbonna's offer of employment to daughter

Prosper Nwogu said:

"Fantastic approach to leadership and strategic development with organisational skills to build up a strong personal confidence in delivering task and service to earn money.

"I love the approach to business and leadership."

Ugbaa Sewuese Kuma said:

"This is a very good initiative. I hope she is also able to understand and draw a line between duty and and financial reward."

Ebia David Ogbu said:

"That's great, especially which I know the money will be paid in her account to certain age she will mange the money without misusing it.... I encourage about two brothers here the need of it but instead of adopting the system they nicknamed me something else."

Engr Mostoch said:

"Allow a child to be a child and mature properly, there is time for everything. At Teenage age, you can imbibe this your training into her but as for now you're stealing her childhood away from her."

Jane Chris said:

"Ma this is nice but change the money to a gift, because this is just a normal responsibility for a child in the family. So as to avoid problems like monthly income expectations."

Man employs son in his company

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had employed his son in his business enterprise.

While sharing his post on LinkedIn, the man posted photos of his child dressed in the company’s security uniform.



In the post, he posed rhetorical questions, asking people if they would choose to teach their children their business or shield them with the flimsy talk that they do not want them to suffer.

