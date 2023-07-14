A woman has made a shocking confession, saying her husband is not the real father of all their children

In a message leaked on Facebook, the woman said her husband told her that he got another woman pregnant

However, the woman said she knew it was medically impossible since she was aware that her husband is impotent

A Nigerian woman discovered after marriage that her husband cannot make a woman pregnant.

Instead of shouting and making noise about the situation, she chose to keep calm and stay married to the man.

The woman knew her husband is impotent. Photo credit: Getty Images/Getty Images/LWA and Willie B. Thomas.

Source: Getty Images

The woman, however, kept getting pregnant outside the marriage with other men and bearing children under her husband's roof.

How a woman got pregnant for other men while still married

In a message leaked on Facebook, the woman said her husband is unaware that all the children they have are not his biologically.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said one day, her husband came back and told her he got another woman pregnant and also sought her forgiveness.

She said the lady who got pregnant for her husband wants to be settled off and sent abroad to keep quiet about the pregnancy.

Husband is unable to make babies

The woman said she was surprised because she is aware her husband is unable to make any woman pregnant.

She wrote in the leaked message:

"Now, I don't know how to tell my husband that the woman is just a chronic liar. I'm that confident because I know my husband is medically impotent. However, I'm scared I will lose my marriage if he gets to know that the kids at home are also not his."

The leaked message posted on Facebook by Princess Chelsea has elicited many reactions

Reactions as lady gets pregnant many times outside her marriage

UcdeProf Okafor said:

"I don't see any issue here. The wife should forgive him and ask him to bring the money fess. Then pretend as if nothing happened. If she want to put herself into trouble by herself, then let her talk."

Osato Ehimwenma commented:

"Lovely family."

Wife gets pregnant after filing for divorce

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant after they filed for divorce.

It was discovered that the man kept visiting his estranged wife even after she moved out.

The woman has since given birth to the baby and their marriage continued.

Source: Legit.ng