A lady who is plus-sized posted a video on TikTok showing off her chubby body and the video has got 28k likes

In the video, the lady turned endlessly for the camera as she showcased her beauty for her followers to see

Many of her followers went to the comments section to praise her beauty and also to commend her confidence

A chubby-looking lady has caused a stir on TikTok after flaunting her plus-sized body in a video.

The TikTok creator, @thejoyamor was seen posing and showing off for the camera and entertaining her followers.

The lady was beautifully dressed and showed of her plumpy body. Photo credit: TikTok/@thejoyamor.

Joy Amor was in a room and looked as if she was dressed for an occasion and clutching a handbag. She was wearing a two-piece floral bodycon outfit featuring a halter neck crop top over a knee-length skirt.

Beautiful lady who looks chubby goes viral

Her chubby body came to light as some TikTok users quickly noticed that she is plus-sized.

Also, a funny voice in the background of the video was advising people who are plus-sized to give up their quest to lose weight if they have tried and failed.

However, the lady looked confident in the video, and people mentioned this in the comment section while also praising her beauty.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as video of a chubby lady goes viral

@dylam2017 said:

"Self-confidence. I validate."

@summer commented:

"You look great. You go girl that's what you call a confident woman."

@womanofpurpose07 said:

"You are beautiful just the way you are."

@Chelle95 commented:

"You are beautiful, but you need to think of your health dear."

@pattypatallthat said:

"You're beautiful, but I couldn't handle it. It's super hot."

@Bajan princess commented:

"This is beautiful and you're stunning."

@Fabbie said:

"You are beautiful but you can still be more beautiful."

