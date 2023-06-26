In a heartwarming video capturing a significant milestone in their lives, a group of young girls graduating from SS3 recently shared their dream universities

With anticipation in their eyes, each girl took turns unveiling their desired educational institutions from their phones, most of them aspired to attend international universities

Netizens playfully suggested that the girls reconsider their university choices, urging them to explore alternative options that could provide a more enjoyable and fulfilling experience

A video of graduating SS3 students revealing their dream University has stirred warm reactions on Tik Tok.

A video shared on Tik Tok by @zikorella showed recent secondary school graduates dressed in white shirts with signatures, revealing their dream universities.

Students reveal their choice universities in video. Photo Source: TikTok/@zikorella

Their choices ranged from renowned institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and a few Nigerian universities.

Netizens flooded the comment section as their dreams unfolded, bringing laughter and diverse reactions.

Some commenters shared their experiences, reminiscing about their aspirations to study abroad but ultimately ending up in local universities like Babcock University.

With a touch of humor, they shared the unpredictable nature of life's twists and turns.

Others advised the young graduates to focus on passing their Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) exams before setting their sights on specific universities, reminding them of the importance of meeting the necessary requirements.

Meanwhile, one user, @drayton1, humorously pondered whether they should reveal the realities of university admissions, noting that while they hoped the girls could attend their chosen universities, life often doesn't unfold exactly as planned.

Social media reactions as secondary school graduates reveals their dream university

@Elsie said:reveal

"Should we tell them how we also anticipated going abroad but ended up in Babcock?"

@pearl said:

"How is it that almost everyone's school of choice is international?"

@NOTINYOURMOOD said:

"Help us put Rich Kids edition."

@Chioma Okpara said:

"Awwn the one coming to Babcock should get ready sha, but then congratulations to you guys."

@LASTBORN said:

"I remember when we did this in my days not me ending up in Ibadan University. Congratulations guys success ahead."

Watch video

18-year-old trenches girl bags admission to study abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported an 8-year-old girl from the trenches who got admission to study abroad.

An 18-year-old Nigerian girl has been hailed online after securing admission to study overseas and at UNILAG.

The smart girl also mentioned that she applied for studies in the United States after a college fair in Ikeja with the help of 'Slums in Africa' and was offered admission to the University of Kentucky.

Source: Legit.ng